Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley believes if Joe Biden were to be elected president, the progress made in the Middle East, generally, and in Israeli-U.S. relations specifically, would be lost.

Haley offered the assessment during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition on Sunday night, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Other participants included radio talk show host Mark Levin and former Republican Sen. Norm Coleman of Minnesota.

“For all the progress that we made in terms of Israel — in terms of the Middle East, in terms of really having a voice for America and Israel — I hate the thought that if Biden comes in, all of that goes away, all of it goes away, because they’re going to go back and try and get back into the Iran deal,” Haley said.

“If you care about Israel, like I do, if you care about the status of the Jewish people, like I do, then look at the difference between Joe Biden and President Trump,” she added.

“Who is the person that moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? Who’s the person that pulled out of the Iran deal?” Haley asked, referencing decisions Trump made.

The former South Carolina governor also noted Biden appears to be moving in the direction of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the latter of whom has made anti-Semitic statements and been very critical of Israel.

Levin, host of the Fox News program “Life, Liberty & Levin,” had a harsher assessment of Biden in relation to the Jewish state and people.

“When it comes to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party … there’s a growing body of anti-Semitism within the Democrat Party, whether it’s Omar and [Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida] Tlaib and [New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and others, and they control, like it or no, Bernie Sanders too, they control the core of the Democrat Party,” Levin said.

A Biden administration, the conservative commentator went on to contend, “would be the most hostile government in the history of Israel, 75 years of Israel, that the United States has ever seen.

“I fear who the secretary of state would be,” Levin said.

“I fear who the ambassador to the U.N. would be. I fear who the CIA director would be.

“And I think Israel would be on its heels the entire time during a Biden presidency.”

Haley highlighted a move made by the Obama administration in its closing days in December 2016, when it orchestrated an anti-Israel vote on Resolution 2334 at the United Nations Security Council.

Then-Secretary of State John Kerry effectively backed the resolution, which claimed Israeli settlements in the West Bank were of “no legal validity.”

The United States abstained from the vote allowing it to go through, and then elected not to veto it after it passed.

“Where was Biden when Resolution 2334 passed? Haley asked.

Where was Biden when Res 2334 (in 2016 against Israel) passed? Where was Biden when Hamas was attacking Israel? Where was Biden when we moved the embassy and he wouldn’t do it? Actions are louder than words. We have seen the results of 2 different people.https://t.co/qcBAX7aNMH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 20, 2020

In November 2019, the Trump administration came out in support of the legality West Bank settlements, in the lands the Israelis refer to as Judea and Samaria.

Approximately half a million Jewish people live in the region, which Israel gained control over from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Trump’s peace plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state to encompass much of the West Bank; however, Israel would retain about 30 percent of the land, including its settlements, The Washington Post reported.

In an emailed statement to The Western Journal, David Rubin, the former mayor of the West Bank town of Shiloh and author of “Trump and the Jews,” argued that a Biden presidency would definitely negatively impact U.S.-Israeli relations.

“Joe Biden would be beholden to the far left Sanders-Omar-BLM wing of his party, which would end the wonderful US-Israel cooperation that has thrived during the Trump presidency,” said Rubin, who has called Trump the “most pro-Israel president ever.”

“Marxist extremists that pander to Muslim radicals are not friends of Israel.”

