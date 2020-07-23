https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/hallmark-channel-plans-promote-lgbt-themes/

The Hallmark Channel, which long has profited from featuring traditional family stories, especially during the Christmas season, plans to focus to “LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors.”

The channel, whose corporate owner recently suffered a boycott by conservatives that resulted in laying off hundreds of employees, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making more programming announcements in the coming months, with projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” the statement said. “We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.”

The response on Twitter was sharply divided.

“Good luck with that. Goodbye hallmark channel,” wrote Twitter user Donna. And Mary wrote that “watching two men or two women kissing or hugging by a Christmas tree is not my cup of tea. I realize they want to be seen but it’s not something I want to see on my TV screen. I am really getting tired of this stuff.”

But Twitter user Tanya said it’s “so wonderful to hear. Thank you.”

The Christian Post highlighted the recent controversy over Hallmark’s ad featuring two brides kissing.

Facing a boycott, Crown Media, the parent company, removed the ad. But gay rights advocates protested and the channel reinstated it.

Later, the parent corporation announced plans to cut 400 jobs, including 325 from the headquarters in Kansas City.

Mike Perry, president of Hallmark Greetings, said, “It is no secret that today’s companies must continuously transform in response to the rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments.”

He said workers in its greeting card, retail and corporate headquarters divisions were asked to take buyouts.

The Blaze noted the channel “has long been the cable TV destination for families seeking safe programming – especially during the Christmas holidays.”

The new announcement comes “just in time for Hallmark’s annual ‘Countdown to Christmas’ programming block.”

