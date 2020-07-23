https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/508746-here-are-the-states-with-coronavirus-travel-restrictions

More states are imposing restrictions on travelers and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions vary by state, with some calling for self-quarantine upon arrival and others advising visitors to take certain precautions.

Here are the states with travel rules in place.

Alaska

Visitors to Alaska are required to complete a travel form that requests specifics on COVID-19 testing.

Travelers who have not been tested in the previous 72 hours must be tested upon arrival. They must then quarantine until the results are available or for 14 days, whichever is sooner.

Travelers who show proof of a negative test within the previous 72 hours are required to take a second test after 7 to 14 days.

Visitors who have not taken a test or do not test upon arrival are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Connecticut

Travelers entering Connecticut must complete a travel form that asks if they spent time in one of 31 states with high rates of infection, and are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Failure to comply may result in a civil penalty of $1,000.

The state will allow exceptions for people who can show a negative test result in the previous 72 hours.

Florida

Travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Failure to comply may result in a fine up to $500 or imprisonment up to 60 days.

Individuals involved in commercial activity and students traveling for the purpose of academic work are exempt.

Hawaii

Visitors must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival or until the end of their stay, whichever is sooner. Failure to comply may result in a fine up to $5,000 and up to a year in prison.

Beginning Sept. 1, individuals will be required to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their trip and provide proof of a negative result to avoid quarantine.

Kansas

Individuals entering the state from Arizona and Florida, as well as cruise ships and certain countries, are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kentucky

A statewide advisory for travelers and residents who have visited states with COVID-19 test positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Maine

People entering from 45 states must self-isolate for 14 days and sign a certificate of quarantine compliance. Individuals arriving from Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont are exempt.

Individuals may take a test on arrival, but must remain in self-quarantine until they receive their results.

Massachusetts

All travelers and residents returning home are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those arriving from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont are exempt.

New Hampshire

All individuals entering from “non-New England states for an extended period of time” are being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Jersey

Those traveling to New Jersey from one of the 31 states with high rates of infection are requested to self-quarantine for 14 days, including those who provide a negative test result.

New Mexico

All travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or for the length of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter.

Exemptions apply for certain workers, including airline employees, military personnel and federal workers.

New York

Travelers entering New York must complete an online travel form, which asks for personal and travel information. In addition, those traveling from one of the 31 states with high rates of infection are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who provide proof of a negative test result will still be required to self-quarantine.

Failure to comply may result in a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 15 days.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has issued a travel advisory for nine states that have reported COVID-19 test positivity rates of 15 percent or higher.

All travelers and residents entering from those states are requested to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Pennsylvania

Travelers who have visited areas with “high amounts of COVID-19 cases” are asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the state.

Rhode Island

Travelers from states with a test positivity rate greater than 5 percent are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. If a traveler is tested upon arrival, they must quarantine until the results are available or for 14 days, whichever is sooner.

Individuals who have received negative test results in the previous 72 hours are exempt.

South Carolina

Individuals who have traveled internationally or visited an area with widespread or ongoing community transmission of the virus are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the time they left the area.

Vermont

Travelers are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Vermont or before arrival. Individuals from select counties in other states are exempt.

