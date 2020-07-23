https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/fauci-praise-new-york-coronavirus-response

This week on “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin ripped into White House health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who in a recent PBS interview praised New York as the model for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York,” Fauci said of New York, the former COVID-19 epicenter.

More than 400,000 New Yorkers have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began and at least 32,463 people have died in the state.

Levin called Fauci’s statement “shocking,” adding that Fauci’s “gift of communication” gives him an odd sort of charisma, and that the mainstream media has consistently over-hyped his proficiency.

“It’s clear, he’s extremely political. He’s been in government 50 years. He’s an incompetent,” Levin said of Fauci.

“He’s been in this job for 37 years. He’s been in the federal government for 50 years … that means in 2009, when they didn’t have a handle on the swine flu, when they didn’t know what they were doing, when it was pure luck, he was the infectious disease guy then, too. Remember, he’s the infectious disease guy. He’s not ‘America’s doctor‘. He’s not America’s health expert for all purposes. He’s the infectious disease guy.”

Watch the video below for more:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

