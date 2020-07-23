https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hhs-deaths-covid-coronavirus/2020/07/23/id/978740

The rate of COVID-19 deaths should begin to drop in the “next couple of weeks,” an official with the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

“I’m not painting a rosy picture, nobody’s declaring victory. This is the fight of our generation,” Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump Administration’s Testing Czar and member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, said Thursday during an interview with ABC’s Andrea Mitchell.

Giroir’s comments come as more Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

California reported 36,177 new cases in the past 72 hours while Florida reported 29,572 cases in the same time frame.

The U.S. has more than 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than any country in the world, including 71,695 new cases total Wednesday. More than 145,000 have died as a result of coronavirus, including 1,103 people on Wednesday, the highest figure since May 29.

“You know we’ve all talked about California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, but we are seeing that our public health measures are starting to make a difference and we’re making progress,” Giroir told reporters during a press briefing.

“Nobody’s letting up their foot from the gas,” he added. “If we throw caution to the wind, go back to the bars, this will all go into reverse.”

