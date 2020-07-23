https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voter-suppression/2020/07/23/id/978660

Hillary Clinton said she’s confident Joe Biden could defeat President Donald Trump right now but expressed concerns about a victory in November.

Her comments came Thursday in an interview on “The Bakari Sellers Podcast.”

“Look, if the election were held next Tuesday, which I wish it would be, Joe would win, and I’d be a lot more relieved than I am waiting until November,” Clinton said. “But here’s what the Republicans are going to try to do, and voters need to be really aware of this. Number one, they’re going to try to suppress the vote. They’re going to try to make it hard for you to vote. They’re going to try to, you know, make those lines stretch for hours. They’re going to try to make vote-by-mail difficult.

“Anything they can do to try to undermine the fairness of the election is absolutely their agenda.

“Another thing they’re going to do is flood polling places with ‘poll watchers,’ who are going to be very intimidating to voters who show up. And we’re going to have to stand up to that.”

Clinton, in an interview with Variety last month, said she’s spending her time working to “retire” Trump.

“I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire him, and to send him back to the golf course full time,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

