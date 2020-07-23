https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-illegal-alien-daca-recipient-released-after-assault-and-duis-in-texas-accused-of-killing-3-retired-cops-in-dui-crash

Every American has heard the name George Floyd. But few Americans will ever hear about Jerry Wayne Harbour, Michael White, and Joseph Paglia, three members of a police motorcycle group who were killed by an illegal alien allegedly driving drunk who received Obama’s illegal DACA amnesty. And unlike with Floyd, there will be no impetus for policy changes to rectify the epidemic of repeat criminal aliens who are allowed to remain in the country and victimize more Americans.

We were told that the reason Floyd’s murder was more important to highlight than the thousands of black murder victims killed by many black offenders every year is because it was born out of restraint and policing policies sanctioned by government. By the same reasoning, we should focus on the avoidable deaths of these three law enforcement officers, two of whom were military veterans, because specific governmental policies ensured that a serial drunk-driving illegal alien was not removed from this country. Had the laws written by Congress been followed, Harbour, White, and Paglia would still be living.

Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were traveling on Highway 16 in Kerr County, Texas, on Saturday when Ivan Robles Navejas, allegedly driving drunk, crossed the center line and plowed headfirst into six motorcyclists. Three were killed and nine others in the group were injured, some of them seriously.

Navejas was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.

But here’s the kicker: According to KTSA, Navejas, a Mexican national, had a pair of DUI arrests in 2013 and 2016 and was out on bail from an assault in 2018. KTSA reports that ICE stated that he was not removed in 2013 and 2016 thanks to Obama’s priority enforcement policies that treated DUIs as unworthy of removal.

Still, I was confused as to how in a state like Texas, Navejas was allowed to be bonded out after an assault in 2018, despite the prior criminal record, now that ICE no longer continues Obama’s amnesty enforcement priorities. That’s when I received a statement from ICE that Navajas was given DACA. “Navejas also had Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) from 2013 through 2015, which has since expired,” said the ICE official. “His conditional permanent resident status expired in January 2019, and he is now subject to removal.”

Which means that despite two DUI arrests and one assault arrest, he was still not terminated from the DACA program until it expired on its own!

This underscores the need for Congress to mandate automatic ICE apprehension of any illegal alien caught driving drunk and to cut off funds to any locality that does not turn such criminals over to ICE before they post bond. It also highlights the need for the Trump administration to immediately rescind Obama’s amnesty.

Last year, I wrote a series of articles on the pervasive threat of illegal alien drunk driving, which kills many Americans every year. More than most crimes, DUIs are habitual. Chances are that offenders have usually been caught driving drunk prior to a fatal incident. Unfortunately, when it comes to American drunk drivers, even repeat offenders rarely serve jail time and are out to offend again. But why in the world should we harbor the ticking time bombs of other countries who have been known to drive drunk with several thousand pounds of steel, especially when they have other criminal offenses?

If every story of an avoidable instance of repeat illegal alien offenders killing multiple Americans were accorded 10% of the George Floyd coverage, we’d have riots in the streets to push for immigration enforcement.

Just in one year of apprehensions with very limited resources, ICE arrested a pool of aliens who together racked up 80,730 DUIs, not including over 76,000 other driving offenses. A 2010 report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that Hispanics are “less likely” to believe that driving while intoxicated is a “safety problem” or that they will be caught in the act. Also, the Texas Department of Transportation reported that “10,607 Latino drivers were involved in alcohol-related crashes in 2009, and the nearly 200 that died represent 31 percent of all DWI driver fatalities in the state.”

According to a May 2006 NHTSA report, 42 percent of all Latino drivers fatally injured in car accidents had a blood alcohol content (BAC) level over 0.08 g/dL, as compared to just 29 percent of white drivers and 31 percent of black drivers. One 2016 study (Romano et al.) found, “Compared with permanent residents, undocumented drivers are more likely to binge drink, less likely to understand DUI laws, and less likely to perceive the risks associated with DUI – three factors largely associated with high DUI rates.”

Therefore, it’s very likely that thousands of Americans are cut down in the prime of their lives by illegal alien drunk drivers who almost always could have been removed from the country.

We are now told that we must strip the civil liberties of Americans because perhaps the voodoo viral mitigation strategies against coronavirus will save just one life. Well, we could save thousands of lives by simply enforcing existing law against people who have no right to be in the country in the first place.

Speaking of following the laws on the books, Trump must also immediately rescind DACA. At the very minimum, DHS needs to comb through all those who have criminal records and immediately terminate their statutes. According to data from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), as of October 1, 2019, 4,210 illegal aliens with drunk driving offenses were approved for DACA. Given the habitual nature of this crime, how many more people like Ivan Robles Navejas remain in the country indefinitely to drive drunk and kill more Americans – even after having already been arrested for DUI?

Finally, in light of the George Floyd incident, there has been a call to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. But in light of this atrocity, shouldn’t there be an effort to end immunity for government officials who shield criminal aliens from removal when those criminals proceed to kill Americans?

But don’t expect Republicans to even discuss this issue, much less force legislation and budget provisions against sanctuary cities and target criminal aliens for removal. They are too busy meeting with BLM anarchists to promote the jailbreak agenda. The lives of these law enforcement officers simply don’t matter like some others do.

Americans are dreamers too. American lives matter, and Jerry Wayne Harbour, Michael White, and Joseph Paglia deserve justice from our political system to solve the systemic, yet preventable problem that led to their deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

