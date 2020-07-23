https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-polls-battleground-states-show-president-trump-crushing-sleepy-joe-biden/

Breaking huge news – President Trump is crushing Sleepy Joe Biden in current polls in the swing states where it matters.

President Trump is running away with the lead in polling where it matters. Sleepy Joe may be slightly ahead of the President in Delaware where Biden is campaigning but that may be it.

Last night President Trump’s Media Director released polling numbers in the swing states where the President is showing sizable leads.

Dan Scavino tweeted results from recent polling at the American Principals Project (although his tweet is no longer available):

POLLS OUT TONIGHT—YOU WON’T SEE ON TV:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION POLLING

Georgia: Trump 49, Biden 46

Kentucky: Trump 60, Biden 34

Michigan: Trump 50, Biden 45

Montana: Trump 52, Biden 42

North Carolina: Trump 49, Biden 46

Pennsylvania: Trump 48, Biden 47

Texas: Trump 49, Biden 45

Two hours ago Scavino tweeted the following:

The Mainstream Media (MSM) is doing all it can to discourage Trump voters with phony polling but unfortunately for them, America has been through this rodeo before (only 4 years ago). Today’s results are very encouraging for those on the Trump train. If President Trump is polling ahead in these polls in these states now, after the Democrat MSM doing all it can to curtail free speech and hurt the Trump campaign with fake news and fake polls, the real outcome will be a massive Trump win.

There is no reason to be discouraged. Americans see through the Democrat and foreign entity sponsoring of the Democrat city riots. Americans see through the insane actions of Democrats in regards to the China coronavirus, trying to destroy the economy before the election. But it just won’t work.

Americans love President Trump and know that he is the only chance we have to save this country. We never knew how corrupted the country was after the Obama years until now. All we have to change is everything and Trump can lead that change.

