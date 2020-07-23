https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-president-trump-cancels-jacksonville-portion-rnc/
President Trump on Thursday cancelled the Jacksonville portion of the RNC Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.
Watch: President @realDonaldTrump explains why he’s cancelled the RNC in Jacksonville: “Timing on this is not right… I have to protect the American people…” pic.twitter.com/ovD2RHC4Ly
Trump told White House made the announcement at his Coronavirus Briefing on Thursday.
President Donald Trump: “For me, I have to protect the American people. That’s what all I’m about. There’s nothing more important in this country than keeping the people safe… So I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville portion as it was planned.
#HappeningNow: @realDonaldTrump holds a briefing from the White House:#BREAKING: RNC convention in FL cancelled.
– POTUS on the Jacksonville RNC; the timing of this event is not right. @OANN pic.twitter.com/ZwxYX5ADD6
President Trump made the announcement today.[embedded content]