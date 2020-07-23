https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-president-trump-cancels-jacksonville-portion-rnc/

President Trump on Thursday cancelled the Jacksonville portion of the RNC Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trump told White House made the announcement at his Coronavirus Briefing on Thursday.

President Donald Trump: “For me, I have to protect the American people. That’s what all I’m about. There’s nothing more important in this country than keeping the people safe… So I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville portion as it was planned.

