(CHRISTIAN POST) – A former Hollywood designer who worked with celebrities and supermodels and once identified as gay has articulated why contemporary sexuality labels do not accurately describe him and detailed his own “road to Damascus.”

In interviews with media organizations this week, author Becket Cook explained that he knew he was same-sex attracted at an early age and later embraced it as his identity for years before he was faced with a come-to-God experience.

“The main thing that happened was the Holy Spirit,” Cook told The Christian Post in a phone interview on Tuesday. “My encounter with God was so road-to-Damascus. But I knew instantly that being gay was not my identity anymore, that dating guys was not a part of my future and I didn’t care.”

