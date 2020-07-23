https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/india-achieve-herd-immunity/

(DW.COM) – An official serological study reveals that nearly one-fifth of Delhi’s population has possibly been infected by COVID-19. But officials are not alarmed – instead they are optimistic about the overall situation.

According to a new study, nearly one in five residents of the Indian capital Delhi have been infected by the novel coronavirus. Experts believe the number of cases could be even higher in the densely populated areas of the city.

The recent serological study conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 22.86% of the 21,387 people tested for COVID-19 showed signs that they had been exposed to the virus.

Serological tests look for disease-specific antibodies in an individual and are carried out to estimate the spread of the disease in a population group.

