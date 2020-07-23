https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/epstein-homes-new-york-florida/2020/07/23/id/978674

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s homes in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, are coming on the market for a total of about $110 million.

Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse is listing for $88 million and his Florida estate is going for about $22 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, which attributed the information to the listing agents.

The two homes are the most valuable pieces of property owned by Epstein. According to the newspaper, Epstein also owned an apartment in Paris, a ranch in New Mexico, and a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein died last year in jail. His death was ruled a suicide. His longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

The Journal said that proceeds from the sale of Epstein’s homes will go to his estate, which has established a compensation fund to adjudicate claims from alleged victims of Epstein.

The newspaper noted that his New York City townhouse is among the city’s most sought-after properties. It could set a record when it sells, according to listing agent Adam Modlin.

