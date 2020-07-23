https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/jobless-claims-edge-1-4-million/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.4 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, which is higher than the prior week’s claims of 1.3 million.

The increase in claims comes as the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit comes to an end.

Jobless workers receive the weekly payment on top of their regular unemployment benefit. The last day to apply for the benefit is July 25. Barring an extension of the program, jobless workers will now collect roughly a third of what they previously received.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

