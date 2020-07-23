https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/judge-rules-explosive-documents-ghislaine-maxwell-sought-keep-secret-can-unsealed/

A judge on Thursday ruled that a slew of documents that Ghislaine Maxwell was trying to keep hidden should be made public within a week.

Judge Loretta Preska said that 80 documents — which will run to hundreds of pages — should shed light on Jeffrey Epstein, who died before he could face trial on charges that he provided powerful men with underaged girls for sex.

Writes The Daily Mail:

They could include details about Maxwell’s sex life that her lawyers have previously tried to stop from being released, relating to a seven-hour, 418-page deposition Maxwell gave which her legal team said was ‘extremely personal, confidential.’ In filings Maxwell’s lawyers have called the depositions a ‘series of (efforts) to compel Maxwell to answer intrusive questions about her sex life’. The documents will also include communications between Maxwell and Epstein from January 2015 when Virginia Roberts made explosive allegations about them in court papers. In the papers Roberts claimed she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was just 17 at Epstein’s command.

The charges against Maxwell were unsealed by the Justice Department earlier this month and they were stunning.

Maxwell was arrested July 2 by the FBI, and now she faces two counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, two counts of conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

“In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to and including at least in or about 1997, MAXWELL assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to MAXWELL and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” prosecutors say in the lengthy indictment. “As a part and in furtherance of their scheme to abuse minor victims, GHISLAINE MAXWELL, the defendant, and Jeffrey Epstein enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states, which MAXWELL knew and intended would result in their grooming for and subjection to sexual abuse.”

Maxwell and Epstein “and others known and unknown, willfully and knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit an offense against the United States, to wit, transportation of minors,” the indictment said. Maxwell and Epstein “and others known and unknown, would and did, knowingly transport an individual who had not attained the age of 18 in interstate and foreign commerce, with intent that the individual engage in sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

The indictment also says that Maxwell “knowingly made false material declarations” to federal investigators.

In 2016, Maxwell gave a deposition in a civil case in Manhattan federal court that included questions about Epstein.

Said the indictment:

Question: Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages? If you know. Maxwell: I don’t know what you’re talking about. Question: List all the people under the age of 18 that you interacted with at any of Jeffrey’s properties? Maxwell: I’m not aware of anybody that I interacted with, other than obviously [the plaintiff] who was 17 at this point.

In another Q&A, Maxwell also said that she was “unaware” Epstein was having sex with anyone but her.

Question: Were you aware of the presence of sex toys or devices used in sexual activities in Mr. Epstein’s Palm Beach house? Maxwell: No, not that I recall. … Question: Do you know whether Mr. Epstein possessed sex toys or devices used in sexual activities? Maxwell: No. Question: Other than yourself and the blond and brunette that you have identified as having been involved in three-way sexual activities, with whom did Mr. Epstein have sexual activities? Maxwell: I wasn’t aware that he was having sexual activities with anyone when I was with him other than myself. Question: I want to be sure that I’m clear. Is it your testimony that in the 1990s and 2000s, you were not aware that Mr. Epstein was having sexual activities with anyone other than yourself and the blond and brunette on those few occasions when they were involved with you? Maxwell: That is my testimony, that is correct. … Question: Is it your testimony that you’ve never given anybody a massage? Maxwell: I have not given anyone a massage. Question: You never gave Mr. Epstein a massage, is that your testimony? Maxwell: That is my testimony. Question: You never gave [Minor Victim-2] a massage is your testimony? Maxwell: I never gave [Minor Victim-2] a massage.

