Palestinian media is praising a new policy floated by top Democrat Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and her ally, Rep Ted Deutch, as it contains many anti-Israel provisions.

The Floridian Press reports:

The Palestinian Chronicle celebrated the growth of anti-Zionism within the United States which has been propagated by House Democratic leaders like Reps. Ted Deutch (D) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D). A recent article published by the Arab periodical titled, Good news from Washington: AIPAC, Israel losing to progressive Democrats, applauds a letter penned by U.S. House Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Ted Deutch which was addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking Israeli government officials. The letter calls for the halt of Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank and was signed by Florida Congressional Democratic Reps. Kathy Castor (D), Charlie Crist (D), Val Demings (D), Lois Frankel (D), Al Lawson (D), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D), Donna Shalala (D), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) and Frederica Wilson (D). This partisan letter of disapproval was joined by nearly 200 members of Congress; and no Republicans. TRENDING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls on the People of Chicago to Snitch on Federal Agents Ordered to Her City to Drive Down Violent Crime The Palestinian newspaper further criticized President Donald Trump’s unwavering support of The State of Israel and praises the growing anti-Zionist sentiment within American public and political discourse. It specifically tributes the efforts of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), who – with her “squad” of like-minded BDS colleagues – also penned her own letter to the Israeli Government. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s letter was substantially more aggressive, excoriating the Prime Minister’s plans of annexation, and threatened to cut U.S. Defense funding if Netanyahu follows through.

Congressional candidate, Jew, and fellow rabble rouser Laura Loomer, who happens to be Lois Frankel’s opponent, fired back, as the Floridian Press followed up:

In response to a story The Floridian posted about a Palestinian-based newspaper praising Rep. Ted Deutch and other members of the House Democratic Caucus for penning a letter calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt his plans of the annexation of the West Bank, Including, Rep. Lois Frankel, Conservative journalist and Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer who asserted,” If there is another Holocaust, mark my words, the Jewish Democrats in Congress will be to blame for it.” The unapologetic Loomer, who had recently been the victim of anti-Semitic hate speech, took to her Parler account to post a screed about her belief that “SELF HATING JEWS” like House Democrats Deutch, Wasserman Schultz, Frankel, and others, are to blame for the rise of anti-Semitism. “Jewish Democrats who enable anti-Israel and anti-Jewish rhetoric along with making excusing for the radical Muslims in Congress are to blame for the rise of anti-Semitism in America,” stated Loomer “The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) is also to blame for the rise of jew hatred in America because they are so politically correct and never call out radical Muslims in Congress for instigating hatred against Jews. Meanwhile, they have no problem taking Jewish donor money to fund the demise of Jews.” Loomer added, “It is SELF HATING JEWS like Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, my opponent who are leading the anti-Jewish charge with the anti-Israel, pro-BDS Marxist jihadis in Congress.”

Laura Loomer is out-raising all of the other Republican candidates in the race, and is even ahead of incumbent democrat Lois Frankel in some polls.

