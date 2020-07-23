https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-portland-mayor-meets-rioters

One would think that when Democrat Ted Wheeler — the far-left mayor of far-left Portland, Oregon — takes to the streets to speak to a throng of amped-up left-wing rioters, their common ideologies would win the day, and Wheeler would make a little dent in the universe.

But once again, the left dined upon one of their own.

Members of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s security staff fight to close a door to The Portland Building after protesters followed and heckled the mayor when he left a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Thing is, these particular leftists have been burning down Portland night after night for nearly two months, trying to breach and set fire to a federal courthouse, destroying property, attacking police, and intimidating and beating up just about anybody who makes the mistake of getting in their way.

So it was no surprise that Wheeler on Wednesday night got the same nasty reception that

left-wing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey received in when he ventured into the leftist lions’ den of protesters and rioters who torched his city in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

What are the details?

As Wheeler walked into the crowds for what he deemed a “listening session,” some threw objects toward him while others called for his resignation, chanting, “Tear Gas Teddy,” the

New York Times said.

Others called his arrival in the streets of Portland a photo op, the Times added.

After

tear gas actually hit Wheeler, some mocked him and asked how it felt, the paper noted.

“I’m not going to lie. It stings. It’s hard to breathe,” Wheeler said regarding the tear gas deployed by the feds. “And I can tell you with 100% honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response.”

Wheeler added that federal officers were guilty of an “egregious overreaction” and that it only managed to “piss everybody off even more. It made people angry.” Wheeler likened the feds’ “urban warfare” to kicking “a hornets’ nest.”

Wheeler also pointed his crosshairs at President Donald Trump: “And it’s being brought on the people of this country by the president of the United States, and it’s got to stop now.”

Still, a white mother observed that Wheeler only showed up to the protests after other white mothers attending the demonstrations over the weekend were tear-gassed,

USA Today reported.

“A lot of these people hate my guts,” Wheeler said in an interview, according to the Times.

He was booed, he was cursed out, he was shouted down, he was harassed. “F*** Ted Wheeler!” one leftist shouted out before adding that the mayor is a “f***ing fascist!”

But the Times said he still spent three hours there and even managed to draw cheers when he demanded that the federal government “stop occupying our city.”

It’s fair to say, however, that the show of support may have been a minority view.

