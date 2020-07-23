http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tQ1zZooKIL8/watch-massive-lightning-bolt-strikes-statue-of-liberty
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A video shared on social media captured the moment the Statue of Liberty was struck by a massive lighting bolt on Wednesday.
“The best video I ever captured,” Mikey Cee posted on Twitter.
Earlier, he posted a video of high winds near Ellis Island.
“Was this a tornado just now at Ellis Island?” he wrote. “Just got this footage at work. Easily 60mph winds. That was insane!” he added.
“Lightning strikes the Hudson River during a thunderstorm in New York City this evening,” Gary Hershorn shared in a photo on Twitter.
LISTEN NOW on the RADIO.COM App
Follow RADIO.COM
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram