NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A video shared on social media captured the moment the Statue of Liberty was struck by a massive lighting bolt on Wednesday.

“The best video I ever captured,” Mikey Cee posted on Twitter.

Earlier, he posted a video of high winds near Ellis Island.

“Was this a tornado just now at Ellis Island?” he wrote. “Just got this footage at work. Easily 60mph winds. That was insane!” he added.

WAS THIS A TORNADO JUST NOW AT ELLIS ISLAND?! Just got this footage at work. Easily 60mph winds. That was insane! @LeeGoldbergABC7 pic.twitter.com/SPzUgeBP1W — Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020

“Lightning strikes the Hudson River during a thunderstorm in New York City this evening,” Gary Hershorn shared in a photo on Twitter.

