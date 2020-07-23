http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/p8nCrw3KeKs/Man-seized-Secret-Service-outside-Ivanka-Trumps-house-early-morning-confrontation.html

A man has been taken into custody outside of Ivanka Trump‘s Washington, DC home.

An eyewitness tells DailyMail.com that a young man in a black Mercedes-benz was parked in front of the president’s daughter’s home Thursday morning and was seen being questioned by the Secret Service.

Uniformed Secret Service agents were seen pulling the man wearing a Pac-Man t-shirt out of his car, cuffing him and putting him in a van.

Ivanka was nowhere near the early morning confrontation as she is currently in Denver, Colorado, for a two-day tour.

It’s unclear why the man was waiting outside of her home or what his intentions were.

DailyMail.com photos show him sitting on the curb while handcuffed with his shoes off. Agents were later seen back at the house towing the man’s car.

Ivanka posted a photo of herself on an airplane Wednesday evening wearing a floral embroidered face mask with the caption, ‘Taking off!’ DC to Colorado.’

The morning of the incident, she tweeted: ‘I am in Colorado today w/ Secretary Bernhardt + @SenGardner to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct; a landmark bill that will allocate billions to our public lands making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt!’

She also tweeted that she would be visiting Rocky Mountain National Park this morning.

While Ivanka was in Denver during the confrontation, it’s unclear if Jared and their three children were home

The man was given a face mask to wear as he was held in the Secret Service van

On Friday morning, Ivanka will join Senator Gardner and officials from the Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, for a tour and roundtable talk at a child care facility in Colorado.

‘I am looking forward to visiting the great state of Colorado and learning how this administration’s policies are helping citizens across the state,’ Ivanka Trump said in a statement provided by the White House on Wednesday.

‘Working with Senator Gardner on the Great American Outdoors Act, we are securing funding for the next 100 years to preserve our national parks and public lands. Additionally, I’m looking forward to visiting with Coloradans to hear how this administration’s pro-family policies have positively impacted them,’ she added.

Just earlier this week Ivanka lent a helping hand in Washington, DC, to the distribute food boxes to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump‘s his adviser appeared at the Dream Center to give out meat and dairy as part of efforts with Farmers to Families.

She was seen wearing the same floral print mask as she intereacted with recipients and loaded the boxes filled with produced into car trunks, back seats and directly into the hands of locals.