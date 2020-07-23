https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/marine-corps-marathon-canceled-first-time-45-years/

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – The Marine Corps Marathon has become the latest sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Race officials announced Monday that the 45th annual marathon and associated shorter runs, scheduled for Oct. 25, will be held as virtual-only events. Runners can complete the distance of their chosen race between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10 to receive a T-shirt and finishing medal.

Alternately, runners can defer their entry fees to the 2021 event or request a refund at marinemarathon.com. Refund processing will begin Aug. 6 and will take 4 to 6 weeks.

