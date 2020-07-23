https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/maryland-county-police-chief-resigns-citing-reforms-will-not-part-movement-endangers-law-enforcement/

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare announced this week he is retiring after two decades with the department, citing dangerous reforms.

Altomare said he will not stand for a movement that will defang the police because he believes it will only put the officers and the public in more danger.

“I am not leaving because I want to. I am leaving because I will not be a part of a movement that endangers you or the people we are sworn to protect. You have never systemically failed the people of this county or me! Thank you! Hold your heads up and be the police. It is among the most-noble of professions. Don’t let anyone twist that in your head!” – Altomare wrote.

Altomare wrote in a Capital Gazette post:

There is a movement in this nation and in this county to remove the teeth of the police. It is wrong and it will have grave and lasting effects that you will see and feel. Violent crime is already ramping up across the country and here, in our county. I have been told I should be ashamed of considering us sheepdogs, that it is somehow biased against certain groups. That is false! The flock needs protecting, the sheepdogs do that when the wolf shows up. I am a sheepdog and will not apologize for it. If society takes the teeth from its sheepdogs, there is simply more sheep for the slaughter. I humbly suggest this nation and this state and this county wake up from the nightmare it is creating for itself before the violence gets to a point where we can’t recover. By your very silence, you are backing your elected officials into corners where they feel only those seeking to bind the police more tightly have a view. It is not right and they need to hear from you who have faith in your police. The alternative is anarchy and entropy.

“I cannot, however, endorse a future in which cop’s rights are stripped away and your officers are treated like the criminals. They are brave to a fault and faithful unto death. God speed and thank you Anne Arundel County! Please, support your police officers.” he concluded.

Police officers across the country are quitting due to a movement from radical leftists to defund the police.

