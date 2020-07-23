http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YvGhrg8vJNA/

Thursday on MSNBC, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore begged Democrats not to underestimate that President Donald Trump was an “evil genius.”

Moore said, “I want to caution everyone, do not underestimate the evil genius that is Donald J. Trump. There are many examples throughout history, whether it’s Henry IV facing the French on St Crispin’s Day. They outnumbered him 4-to-1, and he was supposed to lose, and he didn’t. Or jump ahead to the 1995 NBA playoffs, the Knicks are ahead with 15 seconds left, way ahead of the Indiana Pacers, and Reggie Miller scores eight points in nine seconds. With 15 seconds left. And that was that.”

He added, “Listen, Trump has got a number of tricks up his sleeve to suppress the vote, to try to postpone the election, blaming the coronavirus, to any of the number of things where he will try to weasel his way out of this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

