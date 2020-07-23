https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steven-mnuchin-stimulus-states/2020/07/23/id/978647

President Donald Trump may support another stimulus plan, but he won’t “bail out” states that “were mismanaged” during the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

“On the state issue, the president is not going to bail out Chicago and New York and other states that prior to the coronavirus were mismanaged,” Mnuchin said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

He noted that Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., has sponsored a bill that would allow state and local governments to have more control over how they use their relief money, but would not allocate any additional funds.

“We’re going to have the Kennedy bill which basically says that the states that have the money can use the money for lost revenues. That’s going to take care of virtually every single state. I think that’s a very fair compromise,” Mnuchin said.

“There’s a lot of Republicans who feel like, and I agree with this, that states have their own ability to tax. … It’s unfair for states like Florida to be bailing out states like New York. But having said that, we’re going to go with a compromise solution which is the Kennedy bill,” he added.

