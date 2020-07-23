https://www.dailywire.com/news/nba-commissioner-maxes-out-on-donation-to-biden-campaign-report-says

Itemized receipts from the Federal Election Commission show that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, under whose stewardship the NBA has adopted a supine position when it comes to Communist China, has committed the maximum donation to the Joe Biden campaign.

“Listed on Page 817 of the report, Silver even listed his occupation as ‘NBA/Commissioner,” Outkick the Coverage reports.

In June 2019, Silver endorsed the idea that the league should not use the term “owner.” Speaking to TMZ Sports about the growing movement among some teams to ban the term, Silver stated, “We moved away from that term years ago … I don’t want to overreact to the term because, as I said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word owner. But, we moved away from that term years ago in the league … We call our team owners ‘Governor of the team’ and ‘alternate Governor.’”

Referencing the NBA’s approval of politically Left statements on players’ jerseys, Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis stated, “If the NBA players, coaches and commissioner want to argue the league should be making political statements in this country, which they clearly are with names on the back of jerseys changed to player causes and ‘Black Lives Matter’ spelled out on the court itself, how in the world can the league express respect for communist Chinese values while tearing down American values?”

Silver’s craven position on China was in full evidence in October 2019, when Houston Rockets’ General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted out support for Hong Kong, using the graphic, “Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong.”

A bunch of us have shared this, but #ICYMI, here’s what @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted that offended his bosses and league officials pic.twitter.com/agjiLZjC2R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 7, 2019

The Ringer reported, “After general manager Daryl Morey expressed support in a since-deleted tweet for pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong, the Chinese government, the Chinese Basketball Association, and various Chinese businesses quickly denounced Morey and moved to sever ties with the Rockets. As a consequence, league sources told The Ringer that Rockets ownership has debated Morey’s employment status and whether to replace him.”

NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass responded to Morey’s tweet with this statement:

We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.

Daryl Morey also apologized for standing up for freedom, tweeting: “I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives. I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted: “So let me get this straight. @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey expresses support for Hong Kong democracy movement & Chinese government pressures NBA to fire him? Moment of truth for NBA. Will they bow to pressure from repressive, authoritarian govt?” He added, “Chinese govt has a million people locked in concentration camps & is trying to brutally repress Hong Kong demonstrators – and NBA wants to ‘bridge cultural divides’? Cultural divides?”

In October 2019, the NBA released a statement saying that allowing press to continue to ask questions of players in China put players in a “complicated” and “unfair” position. “They [the teams] have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time,” the statement said, according to CNN.

