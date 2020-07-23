https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/nearly-oregon-students-will-required-wear-masks-school/

(MSN.COM) – Nearly all of Oregon’s public school students will be required to wear face masks or coverings during in-person instruction if they return to the classroom in the fall, the state Department of Education said Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Kate Brown mandating children ages 5 and older must wear masks in public starting Friday.

The announcements reversed an earlier mandate by the Oregon Department of Education requiring school employees, but not children, to wear masks inside buildings.

“We have stepped out onto the ice and the ice has cracked. Before we fall through the ice, we need to take additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities,” Brown said. “It’s time for further actions to stop the spread of this disease.

