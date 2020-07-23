https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/north-korea-rebellion-70-citizens-breaking-major-rule/

(EXPRESS UK) – North Korea’s Supreme Leader – who already launched a bizarre war on sex earlier this year reflecting concerns about a perceived increase in promiscuity among teenagers – has now turned his attention to pop culture, according to the US backed Radio Free Asia (RFA) website. Kim’s regime is threatening brutal punishments after a senior Government official revealed a sizeable majority of the nation’s 25 million people watch television programmes and movies from the south, with pop music also on their radar.

A series of video lectures showing people being punished for mimicking popular South Korean words and expressions, which was widely screened on July 3 and 4 has been seen by an RFA source.

The source, a resident of Chongjin, the capital of North Hamgyong province, said: “According to the speaker in the video, 70 percent of residents nationwide are watching South Korean movies and dramas.

“The speaker said with alarm that our national culture is fading away.

