https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/peaceful-protest-right-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-security-detail-caught-camera-shoving-protester/

Mayor Ted Wheeler and his security detail were caught on camera shoving a “peaceful protester” to the ground as they were leaving the scene of a riot on Wednesday evening.

The ultra far-left mayor did not receive a warm reception from the rioters who have been attacking the city for nearly two months and it seems him and his team were not as cool and collected as they want people to think.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and his security detail shove peaceful protestor to the ground after leaving even more peaceful Portland protest. pic.twitter.com/YjABSPRYgH — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) July 24, 2020

The shove was noticed by Kentucky’s Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott, who slowed down the footage and posted it to Twitter.

Wheeler was attempting to pander to the rioters by attending their violent “protest” on Wednesday evening. He refused to leave even when alerted that it had been declared a riot and that tear gas would be deployed, despite the rioters being hostile towards his presence.

A riot has been declared outside the Justice Center. Disperse to the north and/or west. Disperse immediately. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 23, 2020

The Marxist crowd chanted for him to resign, even as he parroted their talking points.

Wheeler leaves the scene. Protesters throw water bottles at him and curse him. He manages to get inside a building after a scuffle between protesters and his security detail. pic.twitter.com/eRn2gWlpqm — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

“This is not a de-escalation strategy,” Wheeler said, still not winning favor with the rioters. “This is flat-out urban warfare and it’s being brought on this country by the president and it’s got to stop now.”

