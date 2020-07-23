https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stormtroopers-nancypelosi-chuckschumer/2020/07/23/id/978709

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to use the term “stormtrooper” in reference to federal law enforcement officers standing guard to protect federal buildings against the civil unrest in Portland.

“The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said earlier this week ripped the use of the term stormtroopers from Pelosi. He said he intends to keep his agents in Portland to stop the violence in the city. Wolf said he initially sent agents to protect federal officials who weren’t receiving enough protection from the Portland police department.

Wolf denied accusations that federal law enforcement agents were abducting protesters from the street and pushing them into unmarked vehicles.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the use of federal agents against protesters in Oregon is “so un-American, so in keeping with third-world countries and dictatorships.”

“You haul somebody off the streets, don’t tell them who you are, why you’re doing it,” Schumer said. “It’s also unconstitutional.”

The Conference of Jewish Affairs also criticized Pelosi calling federal agents in Portland stormtroopers, saying: “Speaker Pelosi must know that the stormtroopers were Hitler’s private regiment to round up innocent Jews and ship them off to concentration camps.”

