(THE HILL) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she can relate to the personal attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) faced this week from a GOP lawmaker that involved a sexist slur.

Republicans, she said, have “called me names” for the nearly two decades she has served in Democratic leadership.

As Pelosi was delivering her remarks at a press conference in the Capitol, Democrats were speaking on the House floor in defense of Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier this week was accosted by Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.). Yoho called her “disgusting” and “out of [her] freaking mind” on the steps of the Capitol over her suggestion that poverty was driving a recent crime spike in New York City. As he walked away, a reporter for The Hill witnessed Yoho add to no one in particular: “F***ing b***.”

