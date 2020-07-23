https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-unit-ufo/2020/07/23/id/978748

The Pentagon’s UFO unit – declared non-operational three years ago but reportedly still in existence – will make some of its findings public within the next five months, according to a Senate committee report outlining spending on the nation’s intelligence agencies for the coming year, reports The New York Times.

The Times in 2017 disclosed the existence of a task force that investigated sightings of UFOs, though the Department of Defense at the time said $22 million in funding for the group had lapsed after 2012.

The Senate report, published in June, directed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force – housed at the Office of the Naval Intelligence – to “submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ‘‘anomalous aerial vehicles’’), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”

The report also defined the task force as a group “which standardizes collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations.”

Luis Elizondo, a former military intelligence official and director of the Pentagon’s previous program on unidentified aerial vehicles, told the Times the task force “no longer has to hide in the shadows.”

“It will have a new transparency,” he said.

