He thought he’d be cheered as a hero.
Instead he was cursed and mobbed.
Failed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler thought he’d join the Antifa-BLM mob on Wednesday night to show he’s down with the cause.
The mob cursed him and told him to resign!
People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for resignation. pic.twitter.com/o0s1azbi2R
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020
The mob called him a fascist!
Hah-hah-hah!
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is entering the protest crowd right now. People are already confronting him. pic.twitter.com/H7uJSGYlma
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020