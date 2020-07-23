https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/perfect-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-joins-antifa-blm-protests-wednesday-night-gets-cursed-mobbed-video/

He thought he’d be cheered as a hero.
Instead he was cursed and mobbed.

Failed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler thought he’d join the Antifa-BLM mob on Wednesday night to show he’s down with the cause.
The mob cursed him and told him to resign!

The mob called him a fascist!
Hah-hah-hah!

