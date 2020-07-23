https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/polls-battleground-states-put-trump-lead-7-10/

Polling isn’t as important as many tend to believe, because only one poll, on Election Day, actually counts.

But campaigns certainly pay close attention, looking for trends and places to put their resources.

The latest, from the American Principles Project, shows President Trump ahead – in some instances significantly – in seven of the 10 battleground states the poll identified.

For example, Trump leads Joe Biden in Michigan, 50%-45%; North Carolina, 49%-46%; Pennsylvania, 48%-47%; and Texas, 49%-45%.

The president also leads 60%-34% in Kentucky, 52%-42% in Montana and 49%-46% in Georgia.

The polling shows Biden with a one-point lead in Wisconsin, two points in Iowa and four points in Arizona, while analysts believe there are masses of hidden Trump voters who don’t respond to pollsters.

The Gateway Pundit blog commented that establishment media “is doing all it can to discourage Trump voters with phony polling but unfortunately for them, America has been through this rodeo before (only 4 years ago).”

“Today’s results are very encouraging for those on the Trump train. If President Trump is polling ahead in these polls in these states now, after the Democrat MSM doing all it can to curtail free speech and hurt the Trump campaign with fake news and fake polls, the real outcome will be a massive Trump win.”

The American Principles Project said it’s “clear from our polling that the reports of President Trump’s impending electoral doom are greatly exaggerated.”

“While the Trump campaign still has much work to do in defining Joe Biden as a feckless enabler of the worst elements of the radical left, the fundamentals of this race are encouraging.”

API noted that Black Lives Matter is very popular, “until voters learn what Black Lives Matter actually supports – then it becomes very unpopular.”

“Voters hate the idea of biological males competing against female athletes in women’s sports. They strongly oppose minors being subjected to sex changes or gender conversation therapy. They want to protect kids from online pornography, and they want Big Tech companies to allow free speech and free expression on their platforms.”

The Gateway Pundit said Americans “see through the Democrat and foreign entity sponsoring of the Democrat city riots.”

“Americans see through the insane actions of Democrats in regards to the China coronavirus, trying to destroy the economy before the election. But it just won’t work.”

