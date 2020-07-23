https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-protesters-list-of-demands

Portland, Oregon, rioters listed their demands Wednesday amid the protests gripping the city.

What are the details?

The group of rioters projected a list of their demands onto a nearby building as Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler talked to the crowd about the continually deteriorating conditions of the city.

A reporter for KPTV-TV shared the demands on Twitter, writing, “Directly behind Mayor Wheeler, a list of protesters’ demands projected on the Justice Center.”

The demands included defunding the Portland Police Bureau by a minimum of 50%, with the money being reallocated to “reinvest into the communities, especially the black community.”

The rioters also demanded authorities free all protesters from jail, and remove the presence of all federal law enforcement officers from the Portland area.

Demonstrators also demanded Wheeler resign as mayor.

‘It is an unconstitutional occupation’

A portion of Wheeler’s Wednesday speech addressing protesters could be heard in a video clip, according to KGW-TV.

“I think what we’re doing tonight is actually the best thing we can do right now,” he said. “Be here, be heard, be unified, and be clear. We didn’t want [federal police], we didn’t ask for them, they’re not trained for what they’re being asked to do. And we want them to leave.”

He added, “It is an unconstitutional occupation. The tactics that have been used by our federal officers are abhorrent. They did not act with probable cause, people are not being told who they are being arrested by, and you’re being denied basic constitutional rights.”

Protesters gathered Wednesday night and teargassed the mayor, screaming “F*** Ted Wheeler” and more.

Federal officers also ended up gassing Wheeler and other protesters during the evening appearance.

“I’m not afraid, but I am pissed off,” Wheeler told the New York Times about the gassing. “This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers.”

“This is not a de-escalation strategy. This is flat-out urban warfare,” Wheeler added. “And it’s being wrought on the people of this country by the president of the United States and it’s got to stop.”

You can read more about the status of the city, which continues to spiral out of control, here.

