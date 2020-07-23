http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7XE2JGA08pM/

THE World Trade Center and Statue of Liberty were struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms with 75mph gales savaged the East Coast on Wednesday evening.

Dramatic photos captured the moment purple lightning bolts struck the tip of One World Trade Center – while smaller bolts scattered across the sky.

Dramatic photos captured the moment purple lightning bolts struck the tip of One World Trade CenterCredit: Dan Martland/Twitter

One lightning bold is seen striking the tip of One World TradeCredit: Dan Martland/Twitter

Huge bolts of lightning were also photographed hitting the middle of the Hudson River, near Lower ManhattanCredit: Dan Martland/Twitter

A lightning bolt appeared to strike on or behind Lady LibertyCredit: Fox News

Huge bolts of lightning were also photographed hitting the middle of the Hudson River, near Lower Manhattan – making an eerie sight.

The United States Weather Service warned of life-threatening 75mph gales as the massive storm surged across the Northeast on Wednesday evening.

New York was hit hard as powerful thunderstorms, heavy rain, and dangerous conditions knocked down trees and prompted power outages.

Video footage captured the moment lighting bolts struck on or behind Lady Liberty with dark clouds seen overhead.

Mikey Cee, who took the 21-second video from Ellis Island and shared it to Twitter, wrote: “The best video I ever captured. #NewYork #WeatherChannel #NYC.”

Another lightning strike is presumed to have prompted a church fire at the Spirit and Truth Christian Church on Sutter Avenue in Queens, ABC7 reported.

FDNY firefighters arrived on scene at around 7.30pm to the church fire.

In a video shared to YouTube, the front of the church is seen burning as firefighters work to put it out.

An investigation is underway but witnesses claimed to see a lightning bold strike the steeple.

“We just have to say thank you God nobody was in there when this happened, I guess this can be repaired,” Pastor Daniel Marimuthu told the news outlets.

According to 1010Wins, two people were reportedly hit by lightning relatively close to the church fire.

FDNY firefighters arrived on scene at around 7.30pm Wednesday to the church fireCredit: YouTube

The fire was put out and damage can be seen in the front of the churchCredit: YouTube

No one was in the church when the fire broke outCredit: YouTube

Strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding were forecasted to continue into Thursday – and meteorologists said more than 50 million people could be affected.

WCHS reported torrential rain in the Tri-State – where some areas recorded nearly two inches of rain in 30 minutes.

West Virginia and North Virginia were plagued with power outages.

Approximately 50,000 customers were left with no power the storm passed through Northern Virginia, according to WTOP.

Flooding was seen in Hoboken, New Jersey.

On Wednesday night, one man tweeted: “Someone sent this to me saying it was just taken in Hoboken.

“It rained a lot, but that level of flooding is insane. We’re not doing enough to mitigate flooding in NJ.”

A Weather Service warning told Washington DC locals that their lives were “at significant risk if outdoors.”

And in parts of New York City, a flash flood warning was in effect until 9pm.

More than 100,000 people were without power along the Northeast and in Florida last night, according to poweroutage.us.

Nearly 40,000 were without power in Virginia alone.

More than 100,000 people are currently without powerCredit: The Weather Channel

However, those numbers dropped significantly as of Thursday morning.

“A very humid air mass spreading out across the East on Wednesday is going to be a key ingredient which will cause some heavy thunderstorms to break out, especially in the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic region,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.

“There will be several locations near the I-95 corridor that will get some much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, but it will come at a price.

“Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, as well as a downpour that could cause flash flooding.”

Severe thunderstorms slammed the East CoastCredit: The Weather Channel

Storms drenched New York City on Wednesday nightCredit: CBS

Thunder and lighting storms gripped the city

The wild weather hit New York City and Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, and is expected to lose some strength as it moves eastward through New England.

Pittsburgh and Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, West Virginia, were expected to be hit the hardest.

At least 56 million people faced a slight risk of severe weather, while another 35 million faced a marginal risk, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for several hours

New York City’s restaurants have recently been allowed to reopen for outdoor seating

Flash flooding and strong winds are expected to continue through ThursdayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

A cold front is predicted to bring more severe weather along the I-95 corridor on Thursday.

Predictions of thunderstorms and heavy rain came as much of the US struggles through a dangerous heat wave.

An estimated 280 million people were expected to experience temperatures at or above 90F (32C) in northern states like New York and Illinois.

About 75 million Americans on the East Coast have experienced desert temperatures in the triple digits.

Phoenix, AZ, hit 112F (44C) on Saturday, the highest in the US.

East coast storm posing ‘significant risk to life’ causes as lightning and floods as it hits New York City and Washington DC

