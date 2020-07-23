https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rep-louie-gohmert-democratic-party-slavery-cancel-culture-movement/2020/07/23/id/978664

Rep. Louie Gohmert is joining the cancel culture movement and asking lawmakers to support a privileged resolution that would ban the Democratic Party due to its support of slavery and the Confederate States of America, Breitbart News reports.

The Republican lawmaker from Texas announced the privileged resolution on Thursday, which highlights the party’s support for slavery over history, the Confederacy, and other racist policies.

He calls for the party to change its name in order to separate itself from its historical viewpoints.

The privileged resolution was cosponsored by several other Republican lawmakers including Reps. Andy Biggs, Jody Hice, Rand Weber and Andy Harris.

A privileged resolution requires the House to either immediately table the motion, which then becomes a vote for or against it, or bring it to the floor for a vote within two days of its introduction.

If the resolution survives a vote to table, each side has an hour to debate it before it comes up for a vote on the floor. The privileged resolution allows Gohmert, or any other lawmaker, to “supersede or interrupt other matters that might be called up or pending before the House.”

Gohmert told Breitbart News that this resolution outlines that a “great portion” of the Democratic Party is “filled with racism and hatred.”

He said that because leftists now want the country to eliminate “entities symbols, and reminders” of America’s past, then the party must change to recognize its “loathsome and bigoted past.”

“The time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan,” he said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party,” Gohmert continued, “Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against civil rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception.”

“To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur,” Gohmert concluded.

The resolution highlights a list of instances where the party supported slavery or racism. Examples include no Democrats backing the 14th Amendment, which gave full citizenship to freed slaves, no support for the 15th Amendment, which gave freed slaves the right to vote, a 75-day filibuster Senate Democrats held against the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 among other examples.

In addition to a name change, Gohmert’s resolution also calls for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remove any item that “names, symbolizes or mentions any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy” from the House wing of the Capitol.

