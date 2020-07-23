https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hoyer-stimulus-covid-19/2020/07/23/id/978683

The Republican plan to base unemployment on 70% of a worker’s wage rather than to continue the $600 extra week that was approved as the coronavirus pandemic began is “not the policy we ought to pursue,” but at the same time, it’s “not a dealbreaker,” as it is past time to get another stimulus bill passed, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Thursday.

“As the unemployment insurance is about to lapse at the end of this month the administration is now coming forward, (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell is now coming forward (and) said let the states go bankrupt,” said the Maryland Democrat on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “The problem is, the states hire many of the essential personnel that are confronting this virus and trying to keep our economy going.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the GOP plan earlier on the program, saying there is a possible deal on legislation to use as a starting point while negotiating with Democrats, including commenting on the 70% wage replacement.

“My response to Mnuchin is you’re late to the table,” said Hoyer. “We’re glad you’re at the table, but it is time to make a deal and get something moving. If the Senate doesn’t agree with the HEROES Bill that we passed two months ago, which we think met all — not all of the needs but met the needs that were critically important, come up with your own alternative.”

The Republicans, however, have “no alternative,” but are just now coming up with ideas while 1.4 million new people have filed for unemployment benefits.

“This is the 17th or 18th week of over 1 million people going on unemployment,” he said. “This is a crisis and the Senate and Republicans are reacting as if it’s a long-term decision they may or may not make at some time in the future.”

The negotiations need not only to be done on unemployment, he added, but also for funding for protective equipment and testing and without that, “we’re going to continue to hemorrhage in our country. We need a broad-based bill, not an hour bill.”

