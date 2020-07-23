https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mel-gibson-remdesivir-covid-19-infection/2020/07/23/id/978769

Controversial actor and director Mel Gibson reportedly was hospitalized for a week after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Oscar winner tested positive in April.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” Gibson’s representative confirmed to the British tabloid.

The 64-year-old was treated with the drug remdesivir while hospitalized in the United States and subsequently tested negative for the virus several times, the tabloid reported.

He has also tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, his representative told the outlet.

The star was back in the spotlight in June after actress Winona Ryder alleged he had asked her at a 1995 party if she was an “oven-dodger” as a way to find out if she was Jewish. Gibson reportedly denied the incident.

