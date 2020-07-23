https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/politics-americans-cato-self/2020/07/23/id/978732

Nearly two-thirds of people in the United States are afraid to share political views with others, according to a new Cato Institute/YouGov survey.

A new CATO Institute/YouGov survey showed that 62% of Americans think the political environment keeps them from expressing their opinions. The number of people reluctant to share political views has risen from 58% in 2017.

“Thirty-one percent of liberals, 30% of moderates and 34% of conservatives are worried their political views could get them fired or harm their career trajectory,” the CATO survey stated.

“There have been shifts across the board, where more people among all political groups feel they are walking on eggshells,” the CATO survey found, adding, “majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) who all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.­­”

The CATO survey reported that the majority of people in several racial and ethnic groups practice self-censorship, with 65% of Latino Americans, 64% of White Americans and 49% of black Americans expressing fear to share their political thoughts.

“This large number from across demographic groups suggests withheld opinions may not simply be radical or fringe perspectives in the process of being socially marginalized. Instead many of these opinions may be shared by a large number of people,” the CATO study said.

