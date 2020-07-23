http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RBZrhYsEXHg/

Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a message with her one million followers declaring President Donald Trump “the leading cause of death in the United States.”

In her tweet, which included the hashtags “#AmericaOrTrump,” “#stopTRUMP,” and “#StopTrumpsGestapo,” the Queer as Folk actress included an image with the words, “Donald J. Trump is now the leading cause of death in the United States” embalmed on it.

While Rosie O’Donnell did not offer any additional context it’s likely that she was referring to the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 145,000 Americans. O’Donnell attacking the president is nothing new and in May, the Happily Divorced actress endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for president, stating, “this is who we have.”

In March, it was revealed that the League of Our Own actress is teaming up with incarcerated attorney Michael Cohen for his tell-all book that is believed to be highly critical of the president. Last year, O’Donnell joined forces with the Democratic Coalition’s “Impeachment Task Force,” which was designed to further the Democrat-led Trump impeachment effort with aggressive messaging on social media.

O’Donnell — alongside a slew of left-wing Hollywood actors — was tasked with blasting common impeachment talking points on social media. “the big lie is donald trump #ImpeachmentNow,” read O’Donnell’s social media screed.

the big lie is donald trump #ImpeachmentNow — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 2, 2019

