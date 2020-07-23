https://pjmedia.com/culture/jeff-reynolds/2020/07/23/shocking-video-shows-young-children-in-portland-with-signs-saying-f-the-police-n678617

A shocking video shot in Portland, Ore., and posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon, shows young children carrying signs reading, “F*** The Police,” “Eff Trump’s Goons,” and “F*** Ted Wheeler [Portland’s mayor].” This happened as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland. The children appear to be pre-kindergarten age. When prompted, they raise their fists in the style of a Black Power protest and say, “F*** the police!” The caption says this occurred outside federal courthouse in Portland, scene of nightly protests against police brutality that have deteriorated into riots for almost two months.

The video, posted by a black user by the name of Alphonso Cornelius, shows the children marching on the sidewalk in Portland with adult females, presumably their mothers. They are all wearing masks, so no identities are compromised. The Multnomah County Justice Center, the epicenter for the nightly violence in downtown Portland, is visible in the background.

Comments expressed horror and outrage, including one that read, “Hate is learned… and somebody has to teach it.”

This type of child exploitation doesn’t do anything to quell the fears of many Americans who think our society is coming apart at the seams.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.

