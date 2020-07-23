https://www.dailywire.com/news/shut-the-eff-up-charlamagne-tha-god-rips-biden-for-saying-trump-is-first-elected-racist-president

Radio host Charlamagne tha God ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday for his assertion that President Trump is the first racist president ever elected, ignoring the likes of Woodrow Wilson, Andrew Johnson, and many others.

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden said at a roundtable discussion with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) on Wednesday. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne tha God said that Biden needs to “shut the eff up forever.”

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, okay?” the radio host said, as reported by Fox News. “There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash.”

Charlemagne noted the polls showing that Biden has a major enthusiasm gap compared to President Trump, arguing that his remarks will only further that. He especially tagged Biden for being unable to recognize the faults of past white male leadership.

“Old white male leadership has failed America, and there is nothing worse than an old white male [who] can’t recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males,” he said. “Racism is the American way. Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won’t be the last, right? He’s just more overt with his racism than most presidents in recent times.”

“How are we ever going to atone for America’s original sins if we don’t acknowledge them?” he continued. “How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?”

Charlamagne’s final message to Biden was that he quickly announce a black woman running-mate to gin up that needed enthusiasm.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP [vice president] so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option,” he asserted.

Charlamagne tha God became an outspoken critic of Joe Biden after the former vice president said that black people who vote for Trump “ain’t black.”

“I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House,” Charlamagne said. “People like to bring up coronavirus and how it’s hitting black people the hardest. That’s because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed.”

“And like I said before, if you created legislation that hurts, then you have to create legislation that helps,” he continued. “It’s just that simple. Like, the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system, whether you’re talking about, you know, in ‘84 with the mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ‘86 with the crack laws that gave you more time for crack cocaine than powder cocaine, or you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like, he was really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”

RELATED: Biden Claims Trump Is The First Racist President To Be Elected

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

