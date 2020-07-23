http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/N0wbhhbNYk8/

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Signs posted around Big Bear Lake warning campers of “satanic cult activity” are fake, city officials confirmed on social media.

According to a City of Big Bear Lake Facebook post, signs reading, “ATTENTION CAMPERS: Due to increased Satanic Cult activity in this area, camping is not advised until further notice.”

The fake signs also mention that “several pets have been reportedly sacrificed in satanic rituals,” and that “several missing persons reports have been filed with local authorities.”

Big Bear Lake officials said the signs have been shared on social media and posted around the forest and are not official U.S. Forest Service signs.

They also confirmed there have been no known threats of these types of visitors in the area.

Anyone with information about who is posting this sign is asked to call dispatch at 909-383-5651.