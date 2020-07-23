https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/someone-trying-kill-conservative-crusader-commentator-warns/

His supporters have argued since his case began that former Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, was “unjustly convicted and imprisoned on questionable campaign finance charges.”

They pointed out his prison term amounts to the death penalty because of his poor health.

Now Thomas Lifson, the founder of the American Thinker website, is charging, “Someone is trying to kill conservative crusader Steve Stockman.”

He said someone in the Beaumont, Texas, facility where Stockman, 63, is incarcerated has blocked what might otherwise be a compassionate release to home detention because of the threat of COVID-19.

Lifson cited longtime conservative activist Richard Viguerie saying Stockman “is the only over-60 diabetic prisoner remaining at the Beaumont, Texas, federal prison facility, which also has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate of any prison in the country.”

Further, Viguerie revealed Stockman has been told by prison officials he will not released, due to orders “straight from the top” in Washington.

That, Viguerie said, needs to be investigated.

“Time is short, and Steve must be moved out of his lethal environment,” Lifson wrote.

He pointed out that the first three grand juries to which allegations against him were presented refused to indict him.

And neither of the donors whose contributions to Stockman were at issue filed complaints.

Further, Attorney General William Barr has announced permission to release “at risk” inmates in the system.

Viguerie noted Stockman “has filed and even re-filed the papers for release to home confinement, including a petition for ‘Compassionate Release’ filed with Warden F.J. Garrido on April 4.”

At that time, Stockman was told he would be in pre-release quarantine. But he was “turned away at the door by prison staff.”

Lifson explained the reason for the campaign against Stockman is obvious.

“During the Obama presidency, Steve was a fierce critic of official wrongdoing and was targeted for prosecution, and eventually unjustly convicted even after three federal grand juries refused to indict him on trumped up campaign finance charges. … Following his conviction for a nonviolent, non-sexual crime, his treatment in prison has been abominable, and now he is facing death from COVID-19 due to his extreme vulnerability to infection and the widespread incidence of the disease in the prison where he languishes.”

Lifson was on the faculty at Harvard Business School when he began a consulting career. He also has taught sociology and East Asian studies at Harvard and has held visiting professorships at Columbia.

A report from a UCLA project found more than 70,000 people have been released from jail due to the COVID-19 threat, and more than 33,000 released from prison consistent with federal “compassion” guidelines directed by Barr.

Journalist John Griffing points out that former IRS official Lois Lerner “criminalized applications for nonprofit status submitted by conservative Christian groups and normalized an agency-wide policy of targeting religious groups for audits.”

“Enter Stockman. Lerner was held in contempt for refusing to honor subpoena requests from Congress, and Texas Congressman Stockman initiated a campaign to ‘arrest Lois Lerner,'” he wrote.

“Within 2 weeks, the FBI showed up at Steve’s door.”

WND reported dozens of leaders of conservative leaders asked that Stockman be transferred on humanitarian grounds from prison to home detention.

L. Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, James Dobson of the James Dobson Family Institute, former Energy and Interior Secretary Donald Hodel and Frank Pavone of Priests for Life were among the leaders, according to Viguerie’s Conservative HQ.

“With diabetes and a lung condition, Stockman is among the non-violent, non-sex crime prisoners whose health conditions and the conditions within our federal prison system make them ‘sitting ducks’ for a fatal COVID-19 virus infection. Steve Stockman poses no danger to society, but remaining in prison may be a death sentence for him,” the report said.

The petition regarding Stockman seeks action for “the safety of non-violent, non-sex crime prisoners.”

“Prisoners with pre-existing bad health conditions are particularly vulnerable to being infected in over-crowded cells, dorms, and feeding facilities,” it states. “These prisoners were sentenced for crimes, but the present circumstances literally make them at risk for a death sentence, a punishment that does not fit their crimes. These prisoners lack advocates on their behalf, and are even treated with contempt by some within the prison and criminal justice system.”

It cites Stockman as a “perfect example.”

Viguerie’s signature was the first. Others included Ted Nugent, former Rep. Bob McEwen, Adam Brandon of Freedom Works, Bob Barr of Liberty Guard, Morton Blackwell of the Leadership Institute, Rebecca Hagelin of United in Purpose, Beverly LaHaye of Concerned Women for America, Elaine Donnelly of Center for Military Readiness, Kelly Kullberg of American Association of Evangelicals, Star Parker of UrbanCare, Floyd Brown of the Western Journal, Donna Rice Hughes of Enough is Enough and Becky Norton Dunlop of the Heritage Foundation.

Stockman’s wife, Patti, posted a statement via YouTube:

