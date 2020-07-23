https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/st-louis-families-outraged-county-executive-sam-page-shuts-youth-sports-demand-answers-will-file-lawsuit-friday-video/

So far this year there have been 12 St. Louis area children in sports leagues who have contracted the coronavirus.

There have been 16 parents of children in sports leagues who have contracted the coronavirus.

Not one parent or player has been contacted by St. Louis county coronavirus tracers.

On July 6th after four months of closures, St. Louis County officials under the leadership of Sam Page allowed sports leagues to begin practices.

Then on Monday St. Louis County Executive Sam Page shut down youth sports again. And, Sam Page shut down all sports competition in the county this fall.

Sam Page says it’s science. But he won’t provide local parents with any evidence.

Now hundreds and possibly thousands of St. Louis area parents are demanding the County Commissioner provide them information on local coronavirus numbers or they will sue the county on Friday.

Today the Gateway Pundit spoke with Jeff Behrmann, the Youth Director at High Performance-STL, an elite youth volleyball club.

Jeff had this to say about Sam Page and his new regulations, “They came out with a new statement that essentially blamed youth sports for the transmission of COVID. And they have no facts to back up what they are saying. On Monday we did an online sports coalition against it out at the Powerplex in St. Louis. I can tell you our club has 86 teams over a thousand athletes and at this point we have had three total cases, none of them being athlete-to-athlete and we have yet to hear from any tracers from the county at all. “

Jeff went on to describe the new regulations, “The new guidelines prevent any competition, even intrasquad.” So teams cannot even play against eachother even 2-on-2.

Sam Page even shut down the youth baseball leagues that were briefly reopened this month.

Local parents are outraged with these new rules.

The St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition are demanding County Commissioner Sam Page provide them with factual evidence that the kids are spreading the coronavirus in the St. Louis community. Page doesn’t have evidence because it widely reported that children are not spreaders for the disease.

KSDK reported earlier this week the coalition will be filing an injunction in court on Friday if Sam Page does not provide them with any answers.

