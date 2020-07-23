http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/z1EKUa7rUpo/states-probe-apple-for-potential-consumer-protection-violation.html

Texas is among a group of states whose attorneys general are probing Apple over potential violations of a consumer protection law, according to a document obtained by the Tech Transparency Project through an open records request and shared with CNBC.

The document, sent in March and first reported by Axios, states that the Consumer Protection Division of Texas’ attorney general office “is involved in a multistate investigation into Apple for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.” It says the investigation was started “for enforcement purposes” and the office “anticipates litigation in this matter.”

The document does not detail the scope of the investigation and the Texas Deceptive Practices Act covers a wide range of potential harms. Apple shares were down more than 4% Thursday.

Apple is facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and abroad and its CEO will face Congress on Monday alongside Big Tech peers.

A spokesperson for the Texas Attorney General’s office said that due to its internal policy, “we cannot comment on, confirm or deny any potential or ongoing investigations.”

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

