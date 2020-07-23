https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/china-communist-party-ccp-announces-behind-sleepy-joe-biden-president-no-doubt-can-stop-trump/

It’s clear China absolutely wants Joe Biden to win the 2020 election and now with the coronavirus is doing all it can to stop President Trump.

Today China released a video which confirms it.

BOMBSHELL ADMISSION: Chinese State Media Claims Coronavirus Is A Tool To ‘Beat’ Trump https://t.co/fjljR1KumX — The National Pulse 🚨 (@TheNatPulse) July 22, 2020

According to the National Pulse:

TRENDING: Photo Appears to Show Black Lives Matter Supporters Holding Down and Kneeling on Neck of White Baby

China Global Television Network (CGTN) issued a nearly six-minute video entitled “Can COVID-19 beat populism?” in which the Chinese Communist Party-run network leverages the coronavirus as “another straw on the camel’s back to expose [Trump’s] hollow politics.” In addition to attacking President Trump, the video also went after China-skeptic political leaders such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Britain’s Boris Johnson. The video confirms Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s insistence that China has leveraged coronavirus to its benefit.

[embedded content]

President Trump is demolishing the CCP and they don’t like it. Their economy is at its slowest pace in 30 years, its real estate sits empty, its debt is massive and growing, its companies are moving to other countries (because of Trump) and its currency keeps getting weaker.



China’s economy is in free fall, Hong Kong is a mess, and they have yet to be held accountable for the thousands of deaths in the US related to their coronavirus. Of course they want Biden to win the Presidency and no doubt they are doing all they can to make it so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

