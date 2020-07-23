https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/carminesabia/2020/07/23/the-pentagon-found-vehicles-not-made-on-this-earth-rubio-hopes-theyre-aliens-not-the-chinese-n678828

The Pentagon claimed that it had stopped funding its UFO program in 2012, but now it admits that it continued the program and it has major news.

People who were on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force inside the Office of Naval Intelligence said that they found vehicles “humans ‘couldn’t make ourselves’ and ‘vehicles not made on this earth,’” The Daily Mail reported.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio talked about UFOs in a July 16 interview with CBS reporter Jim DeFede where he said he hoped they were extraterrestrial and not Chinese,UFO Vice reported.

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours,” Rubio said.

“Frankly, if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap from the Chinese or Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity,” he said.

“That to me is a national security risk and one we should be looking into,” the senator said.

But Rubio was not the only senator who has expressed concerns about UFOs. Last month senators insisted on seeing the secret files as they are demanding influence over secretive programs.

The Senate Intelligence Committee apparently confirmed the existence of the program when it said it “supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.”

In 2017 the Pentagon admitted to funding the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program but the Department of Defense said that the program ended in 2012.

“It was determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding and it was in the best interest of the DoD to make a change,” a spokesperson said then.

On the other hand, the Pentagon was not so forthcoming with what happened to the multi-million dollar secret program.

“The DoD takes seriously all threats and potential threats to our people, our assets, and our mission and takes action whenever credible information is developed,” the spokesperson said.

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) had said that he believed vehicles from other worlds had crashed on Earth and had been studied for decades.

“After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession,” he said in an interview.

It would figure that now, in 2020 with the world falling apart at the seams, alien life would finally be confirmed.

The existence of aliens from other planets and the confirmation that they have been to our planet would be the most momentous announcement in human history.

The only question would be how quick would Democrats fight to get them on the voter rolls and public assistance?

