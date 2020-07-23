https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/police-werent-protect-us/

A combat veteran-turned-state lawmaker says Denver police abandoned organizers of a rally to support police on Sunday to a violent mob.

“The police weren’t there to protect us. Had it not been for the volunteers that I had from the local gun shop and then another state representative who was a former police officer, I don’t know if we would have gotten out of there unscathed and we were the lucky ones,” said Colorado state Rep. Patrick Neville in an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

WND previously reported Antifa activists allied with Black Lives Matter members attacked conservative columnist and author Michelle Malkin and others at the “Back the Blue” rally at Civic Center Park.

“I’m a combat vet. I was a captain in the Army and this is by far the most dangerous situation I have been in since I’ve been in combat,” said Neville.

He said the attack came from “thugs committing total violence to try to silence our speech.” Now he wants an investigation, as well as “stand-your-ground” laws in every state.

In a video posted on Twitter, Malkin can be heard screaming at the violent mob to get back. She said she was sprayed in the face with aerosol string, and the rally organizer, Ron MacLachlan, was beaten with a longboard and a bullhorn, reported BizPacReview.

Malkin wrote on Twitter that Black Lives Matter and Antifa gave advance notice to police that they intended to “shut down” the “Back the Blue” rally that was part of “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

The video shows the attackers were allowed to walk up to the stage.

Malkin tweeted afterward: “I’m ok. America is not.”

The Denver Post reported police attempted to form a line around the two groups but failed to completely separate them.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen had suggested the pro-police group reschedule or move their rally, which would create a precedent for a “heckler’s veto,” a situation in which constitutionally protected speech is shut down because someone who objects to it threatens violence..

Malkin tweeted: “Denver Police Chief Pazen, who marched with BLM last month, let pro-police patriots get beaten and silenced.”

KMGH-TV reported counter-demonstrators included the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Afro-Liberation Front.

The mob, the station reported, was “armed with pots and pans, whistles, hand-held sirens and other noise making gear.”

They “crashed the Pro-Police rally and drowned out those trying to speak.”

.@michellemalkin and others were attacked on stage by antifa & BLM militants at a “Back the Blue” rally in Denver, Colo. A masked woman dressed in black bloc readies her collapsable baton. pic.twitter.com/hPbxeTj5hq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2020

*Law Enforcement Appreciation Day organizer Ron MacLachlan beaten w/longboard & bullhorn by BLM/Antifa.

*BLM/Antifa advance notice to police they intended to “shut” us “down.” Police Chief knew. #TheyLetItHappen @denverpolice @jaredpolis @mayorhancock #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/xHprcnkc0S — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

Fox News reports Neville went to the event knowing there could be opposition.

“And, we were essentially surrounded by Antifa. I mean, we’re talking outnumbered four to one. We were actually lower in elevation than them [in] the way the facility worked out. And, we were completely surrounded,” he said on the Carlson show.

All of a sudden, the groups violently clashed.

Neville told Carlson: “And then, before I knew it, we were on stage while behind us one of my friends was beaten down by four to five Antifa members. The folks that we had there volunteering had to kick those folks off of him. And then, eventually, we had to actually evacuate. And, had it not been, quite frankly, for someone who I’d met moments before ushering us into her car, I don’t know if we would have gotten out of there unscathed.”

He said Malkin lost one of her shoes.

“My friend was severely beaten; [he] had a black eye after it was done. We didn’t have a single chance to speak. I mean, the band barely even started playing. And, all this occurred right on the stage of the facility where we were supposed to be having our rally. It wasn’t like it was a minor scuffle on the outskirts of the rally. It was right there on the stage.”

Fox New reported that while the police “would normally have stepped in to deescalate the confrontation, Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA) President Nick Rogers told the ‘Peter Boyles Show’ on 710 KNUS that a ‘stand-down order’ given by the incident commander prohibited further action.”

Neville said: “I’m the House Republican leader in Colorado. The House minority leader. And so, if it can happen to me and they can prevent me from speaking, they can really do this to anyone. And so, it’s really concerning because I think the order probably came up to stand down. We had the police union chief out there actually saying there was a stand-down order.”

