https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-black-minority-voter-approval-president-trump-record-highs/

More great news for the Trump campaign. Blacks and Minority voters are at record highs for President Trump.

Rasmussen Reports released their latest polling of likely black voters of President Trump’s job approval is now over 40%:

Reader Tip: Coming Later Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Black approval and other non-white approval of the job POTUS is doing are today at 43% and 55%, respectively. The Democrats, well, they are at 30% approval. Nobody apparently likes urban riots:

TRENDING: UPDATE: Navy Is Investigating Uniformed Sailor Sarah Dudrey for Busting into Pro-Trump Rally, Harassing Protesters while Screaming “F**k Trump!”

Some say if President Trump wins more than 20% of the black vote, he will win the election in a landslide. Per Townhall:

No, Donald Trump is not going to win anything close to a majority of the black vote in 2020, but he doesn’t have to. If he just wins 20% of the black vote he is guaranteed to win the White House, and if he wins 25% of the black vote (which is within his reach) he wins in both an electoral and a popular vote landslide. In fact, a recent Rasmussen poll of likely black voters shows that support for Trump by Black Americans has surged after the recent rioting by the left to 40%! While it is unlikely that Trump will win 40% of the black vote, it shows that his support from the black community continues to build even after the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Winning, winning, winning. Even with a fake Russia scam, a fraudulent impeachment, a China coronavirus and massive Democrat riots, President Trump just keeps winning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

