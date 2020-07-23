http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ikr80XmLWq4/

Police have arrested three suspects who belong to the Hells Angels gang and charged them on Tuesday for allegedly killing a rival gang leader in May.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested Anthony Destefano, 27, and Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members Frank Tatulli, 58, and Sayanon Thongthawath, 29.

Each of them was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Francisco Rosado, 51, who was supposedly the leader of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, the New York Post reported.

The gunmen allegedly waited four hours outside the 51-year-old’s home before firing at Rosado, hitting him twice in the head, WABC reported.

Police said Rosado was shot on May 2 in the Bronx, suffering gunshot wounds to his torso and head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the Hells Angels gang did the shooting in retaliation for a January shooting that occurred at their Bronx headquarters.

“A motorcycle gang drove up and fired several shots into the building, and they believe it was the Pagans,” Lt. William O’Toole of the NYPD Bronx Homicide Squad said.

“From our investigation, we learned they were planning this for a long time,” O’Toole said. “Since February, putting things in place to conduct this homicide.”

