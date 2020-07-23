https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liz-cheney-house-gop-twitter/2020/07/23/id/978680

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress, for criticizing him, claiming it’s due to his decision to pull troops out of the Middle East.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

He also retweeted Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who called for Cheney to step down as chair of the House Republican Conference.

We should all join [Trump] in advocating to stop our endless wars,” Paul tweeted on Tuesday. “Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable.”

Gaetz wrote: “Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against [Trump] and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed.”

